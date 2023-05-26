Burlington Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Awards

This week The Burlington Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Business Excellence Awards, presented by RBC, 2023, recognizing leadership within the community. More than 400 attendees were on hand at the event at the Burlington Convention Centre.

This year, the Business Awards Task Force made nine Awards of Excellence. The Chamber named 24 local organizations as ﬁnalists of awards in a variety of categories. Award nominations were based on overall business excellence and the criteria include excellence in business leadership, community contributions, entrepreneurship, employee welfare, innovation, and market growth. Photos by Dave Gruggen

Mayor’s Award: The Pink Project-Olivia Netto and Iman Nemar Retail and wholesale award: She’s Got Leggz-Donna Pinsonneault

Service Small Award: Oakstone Wealth-Leah Browers Not-for-profit award: Burlington Soccer Club-Amal Chauhan

Food, Beverage Tourism:Backed by Bees-Dave Stotesbury & Vincent Sowa Service Large Award: Spectrum Airways-Chris Kovachik

Excellence in Innovation and Technology Award: Innovia GEO-Andrew Lee Excellence in Global Business Award: ABS Machining-Michael Vanderweide

Young Entrepreneur Award: Dale Gray Creature Comforts HVAC-Dale Gray Excellence in Retail Innovation Award: Stillwater Float Centre-Sonia Pagliuso