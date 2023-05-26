Burlington Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Awards

This week The Burlington Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Business Excellence Awards, presented by RBC, 2023, recognizing leadership within the community. More than 400 attendees were on hand at the event at the Burlington Convention Centre.
This year, the Business Awards Task Force made nine Awards of Excellence. The Chamber named 24 local organizations as ﬁnalists of awards in a variety of categories. Award nominations were based on overall business excellence and the criteria include excellence in business leadership, community contributions, entrepreneurship, employee welfare, innovation, and market growth. Photos by Dave Gruggen
