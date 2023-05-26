Friday , 26 May 2023
Burlington Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Awards

May 26, 20231 Mins read152 Views
Employer of the Year Award: Ritestart Limited-Darryl Edmonds

This week The Burlington Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Business Excellence Awards, presented by RBC,  2023, recognizing leadership within the community. More than 400 attendees were on hand at the event at the Burlington Convention Centre.

This year, the Business Awards Task Force made nine Awards of Excellence. The Chamber named 24 local organizations as ﬁnalists of awards in a variety of categories. Award nominations were based on overall business excellence and the criteria include excellence in business leadership, community contributions, entrepreneurship, employee welfare, innovation, and market growth. Photos by Dave Gruggen

Mayor’s Award: The Pink Project-Olivia Netto and Iman Nemar
Retail and wholesale award: She’s Got Leggz-Donna Pinsonneault
Service Small Award: Oakstone Wealth-Leah Browers
Not-for-profit award: Burlington Soccer Club-Amal Chauhan
Food, Beverage Tourism:Backed by Bees-Dave Stotesbury & Vincent Sowa
Service Large Award: Spectrum Airways-Chris Kovachik
Excellence in Innovation and Technology Award: Innovia GEO-Andrew Lee
Excellence in Global Business Award: ABS Machining-Michael Vanderweide
Young Entrepreneur Award: Dale Gray Creature Comforts HVAC-Dale Gray
Excellence in Retail Innovation Award: Stillwater Float Centre-Sonia Pagliuso
Women Business Leaders Award: Shifra Homes-Nancy Romic
Heritage Award: Burlington Public Library- Lita Barrie
