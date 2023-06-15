Friday , 16 June 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber hears from Tourism Minister

Photography by Dave Gruggen

June 15, 2023
Tourism Minister Neil Lumsden addressing Burlington Chamber of Commerce

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce held a ‘Burlington Summer Tourism Kickoff’ breakfast on Tuesday morning at the Art Gallery of Burlington with MPP Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism and Sport, as the Keynote Speaker.

Lumsden described his WIN (‘What I Notice’) philosophy at approaching obstacles, highlighting the critical necessity of having volunteers for successful events and venues, and details about the Government of Ontario’s support for tourism.

With Burlington’s own Sound of Music Festival starting this week, Myles Rusak, CEO of the festival, led a tour of the grounds for the breakfast attendees.

 l-r Frank Vismeg, Marriott Hotel  , Randy Smallbone Chair Chamber, Mayor Mead Ward Burlington, Neil Lumsden  Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport , Natalie Pierre MPP Burlington , Terry Caddo Burlington Chamber

Among those attending,  Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, Councillor Kevin Galbraith, Councillor Angelo Bentivegna, Burlington Economic Development, and Burlington Tourism. In addition, there were various hospitality Chamber members in attendance along with the Hamilton International Airport and MPP Natalie Pierre.

Terry Caddo interviews Neil  Lumsden 
Q and A from the audience

The event was sponsored by John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, Tourism Burlington, Burlington Hotel Association, Canadian Tire, Conservation Halton, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, Burlington Public Library and Gem Limousine.

