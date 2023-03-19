Monday , 20 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Burlington Chamber Business after 5 at new Bosch Rexroth facility
Business

Burlington Chamber Business after 5 at new Bosch Rexroth facility

Phots by Dave Gruggen Photography

March 19, 20231 Mins read202 Views

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce held its Business after 5 Wednesday March 15 hosted by the  Bosch  Rexroth Company – which specializes in solutions for factory automation, mobile applications, machinery applications and engineering in its new customer service campus at 3465 North Service Road in Burlington

The new Burlington Customer Experience Centre, brings together customers and innovations. The 11,577-square-foot (1075 sq m.) space will house engineering, product management, customer service and sales in a single facility

Bosch Rexroth is a global specialist in custom gear hydraulics, electric drives and controls, technology, linear motion and assembly technology,

Tom Cochran,  Liz O’Donnell, Ted Lindsay, Alex Chelak
Zak Mansour, Randy Smallbone, Joe Apps, Terry Caddo

  Viki Johansen, Randy Diplock, Carol Sheldon
Gary Fiedler Of Bocsh addressing to attendees

 

draws for gifts
tour of the facilities

Previous post <strong>Delta Secondary School’s Wall of Excellence lives on even after schools’ closure in 2019</strong> t<strong>hanks to the efforts of alumnus Russ Evan</strong>s

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

HIEC staging Women as Career Coaches Event

March 19, 2023
News

Carmeuse have scrapped plans for Incinerator project in  Dundas: MPP Skelly

March 19, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber Business after 5 at new Bosch Rexroth facility

March 19, 2023
News

Delta Secondary School’s Wall of Excellence lives on even after schools’ closure in 2019 thanks to the efforts of alumnus Russ Evans

March 19, 2023

Related Articles

Business

HIEC staging Women as Career Coaches Event

The Halton Industry Education Council is staging in-person Women As Career Coaches...

By March 19, 2023
Business

PLAY Air set passenger, revenue records for winter months

According to Play Air, who will be connecting Hamilton International Airport with...

By March 14, 2023
Business

VW to establish EV battery plant in St. Thomas

In what Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne calls the biggest auto manufacturing...

By March 13, 2023
Business

HOPA Ports records strong season despite ongoing global supply-chain uncertainty

The numbers are in and at the conclusion of the 2022 shipping...

By March 8, 2023