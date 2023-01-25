Thursday , 26 January 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Burlington appoints Emilie Cote as new Director of Recreation, Community & Culture  
News

Burlington appoints Emilie Cote as new Director of Recreation, Community & Culture  

January 25, 20231 Mins read159 Views

The City of Burlington has a new Director of Recreation, Community & Culture. Emilie Cote replaces Chris Glenn who retired in October,

Emilie has more than 15 years of progressive municipal experience in operating departments within the City including Manager of Business Services, Manager of Fleet within Roads, Parks and Forestry and her most recent role as Manager of Recreation Services. 

Emilie was a key member of the City’s Covid-19 response team and numerous corporate initiatives including the Hybrid Workforce team and E-Government program. 

Prior to joining the City of Burlington, Emilie was employed by the YWCA of Hamilton as Supervisor of Health and Wellness and as Head Coach for the Milton Heights Alpine racing Club.

Emilie will start in her new role on January 30.

Previous post Tiny Homes probably wont happen this winter

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Politics

Hamilton Council approves $286 Million in capital expenditures

January 25, 2023
News

New face on Hamilton Waterfront Trust Board

January 25, 2023
News

Youngster approached by man in car in Stoney Creek

January 25, 2023
News

Burlington appoints Emilie Cote as new Director of Recreation, Community & Culture  

January 25, 2023

Related Articles

News

New face on Hamilton Waterfront Trust Board

If this is the year that the Hamilton Waterfront Trust’s functions are...

By January 25, 2023
News

Youngster approached by man in car in Stoney Creek

Hamilton Police are looking for the driver a suspicious vehicle that was...

By January 25, 2023
News

Tiny Homes probably wont happen this winter

The tiny homes issue got another kick down the road, with staff...

By January 25, 2023
News

Transit dominates discussion as council considers Public Works budget

Unlike some other GTAH communities, Hamilton Transit usage could return to pre-pandemic...

By January 24, 2023