Burlington appoints Emilie Cote as new Director of Recreation, Community & Culture  

The City of Burlington has a new Director of Recreation, Community & Culture. Emilie Cote replaces Chris Glenn who retired in October,

Emilie has more than 15 years of progressive municipal experience in operating departments within the City including Manager of Business Services, Manager of Fleet within Roads, Parks and Forestry and her most recent role as Manager of Recreation Services.

Emilie was a key member of the City’s Covid-19 response team and numerous corporate initiatives including the Hybrid Workforce team and E-Government program.

Prior to joining the City of Burlington, Emilie was employed by the YWCA of Hamilton as Supervisor of Health and Wellness and as Head Coach for the Milton Heights Alpine racing Club.

Emilie will start in her new role on January 30.