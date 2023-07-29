Bulldog Foundation launches 50-50 draw to support kids in new home

The Brantford Bulldogs are making their first official foray into supporting their new home community with the launch of a special 50-50 draw with proceeds benefiting pediatric care needs at the Brant Community Healthcare System. The online draw launches Friday July 28th and runs for two weeks, with ticket sales ending Friday August 11th. Earlier the Bulldog foundation reiterated its commitment to continue to support food programs in Hamilton Scholls despite the team’s move to Brantford.

“We can’t think of a better way to begin our relationship with the Brantford-Brant community than by supporting children in need” says Peggy Chapman, Executive Director of the Bulldogs’ Foundation. “The Bulldogs’ Foundation has invested significantly in enriching the lives of youth in the greater Hamilton area and we will continue that work while doing the same in our new home community.”

Noted Kari Wilson, Executive Director of the BCHS Foundation. “Proceeds received from the draw will directly benefit the renovation of the Pediatric Acute Referral Service (PARS) at the Brantford General Hospital and help to purchase patient equipment needed for our infant and pediatric patients.”

The PARS clinic serves the entire Brant-Haldimand-Norfolk region, allowing community emergency departments, walk in clinics and family physician offices to refer children requiring urgent specialized treatment to Pediatricians at the BCHS. This allows pediatric patients to receive the critical care they need, right here in the community when it is needed most. Over 3,000 pediatric patients were seen in 2022, a 400% increase from 2019.

Tickets for the Bulldogs’ Foundation 50/50 draw in support of pediatric care are available for purchase online at www.bulldogs5050.com. Tickets are 3 for $5.00, 10 for $10.00, 60 for $20.00 or 120 for $30.00. The early bird prize will be drawn on August 4th for a chance to win $1,000 in Esso gas cards provided by McDougall Energy.