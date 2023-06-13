Budding Bay Area Scientists pick up awards at National and International competitions

Bay Area Science and Engineering students picked up national and international recognition this spring. It started with The Bay Area Science and Engineering holding its BASEF’s Regional Fair concluding March 28th with the Award’s Ceremony. From there five projects were deemed worthy of advancing to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair held in Dallas, and 17 students were invited to attend the Canada-Wide Science Fair CWSF held in Edmonton, the week of May 14th.
International Science and Engineering Fair-Dallas
15 projects with a team of 17 students and 6 chaperones from across Canada were represented at the Society for Science’s International Science and Engineering Fair. The team received 6 – fourth place in category awards ($500 each), 2 – special awards and 1 – honourable mention. Of these projects, two were BASEF participants.
Zixuan (Alex) Li of Oakville – 4th in the Category of Robotics
Anthony Saturnino of Hamilton – Special Award INCOSE – Honourable mention
BASEF at Canada-Wide Science Fair
Each of the Bay Area 15 participating projects received recognition at the fair.
Members of the team and their respective awards:
Jordan LeBlanc, Gold Merit Award as well as the Challenge Award – Agriculture, fisheries and Food and the Technology in Agriculture Award.
Aahaan Maini, Silver Merit Award as well Grand Award -Youth Can Innovate Award and the Digital Moment Innovation Award.
Silver Merit Award
Sam Bae
Jason Bae
Anthony Efthimiadis
Kadhir Ponnambalam
Jacob LeBlanc
Bronze Merit Award
Brain Yin
Ziang Li
Imran Allarakhia
Misimi Sanni
Maya LeBlanc
Jeffrey Ion
Maria Chzhen
Alia Wahban received the Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability Award.
