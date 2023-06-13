Budding Bay Area Scientists pick up awards at National and International competitions

Bay Area Science and Engineering students picked up national and international recognition this spring. It started with The Bay Area Science and Engineering holding its BASEF’s Regional Fair concluding March 28th with the Award’s Ceremony. From there five projects were deemed worthy of advancing to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair held in Dallas, and 17 students were invited to attend the Canada-Wide Science Fair CWSF held in Edmonton, the week of May 14th.

International Science and Engineering Fair-Dallas

15 projects with a team of 17 students and 6 chaperones from across Canada were represented at the Society for Science’s International Science and Engineering Fair. The team received 6 – fourth place in category awards ($500 each), 2 – special awards and 1 – honourable mention. Of these projects, two were BASEF participants.

Zixuan (Alex) Li of Oakville – 4th in the Category of Robotics

Anthony Saturnino of Hamilton – Special Award INCOSE – Honourable mention

Two students from the Bay Area were among 15 young Canadians who took part in the Regeneron Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas

BASEF at Canada-Wide Science Fair

Each of the Bay Area 15 participating projects received recognition at the fair.

Members of the team and their respective awards:

Jordan LeBlanc, Gold Merit Award as well as the Challenge Award – Agriculture, fisheries and Food and the Technology in Agriculture Award.

Aahaan Maini, Silver Merit Award as well Grand Award -Youth Can Innovate Award and the Digital Moment Innovation Award.

Silver Merit Award

Sam Bae

Jason Bae

Anthony Efthimiadis

Kadhir Ponnambalam

Jacob LeBlanc

Bronze Merit Award

Brain Yin

Ziang Li

Imran Allarakhia

Misimi Sanni

Maya LeBlanc

Jeffrey Ion

Maria Chzhen

Alia Wahban received the Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability Award.