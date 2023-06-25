Monday , 26 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Arts Brott Festival receives $1.2 Million to train young musicians
Arts

Brott Festival receives $1.2 Million to train young musicians

June 25, 20231 Mins read373 Views

The Brott Music Festival is receiving  $1.2 million in funding  from Heritage’s Canada Arts Training Fund, to support the National Academy Orchestra of Canada and the BrottOpera. These programs will receive funding over two years, starting in 2023, to provide international standards of training through performance and non-performance-based seminars, masterclasses and pedagogical experiences, It will equip highly talented emerging professional artists with both the creative and practical aspects of a successful musical career and give them the opportunity to work in the artistic fields in which they have trained.

In making the announcement Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage said in a release, “The Brott Music Festival is a striking example of how the Canada Arts Training Fund supports arts training in Canada. By encouraging artistic excellence and offering young musicians the opportunity to develop their skills, it is also an opportunity to showcase their incredible talent. Their dedication to their art and training makes us proud.”

Added Ardyth Brott, Executive Director, Brott Music Festival “The Canada Arts Training Fund through the Department of Canadian Heritage has continued to be integral to the success of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada for the past 35 years. Over 1300 musicians have graduated into performers, educators and artistic entrepreneurs around the world. “

Previous post Public will be asked to suggest a new name for the Former Bateman School

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Arts

Brott Festival receives $1.2 Million to train young musicians

June 25, 2023
News

Public will be asked to suggest a new name for the Former Bateman School

June 25, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: How does the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario define “cuts”?

June 25, 2023
Business

Bell Media asking for relief on its CTV local news obligations

June 24, 2023

Related Articles

Arts

FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES ECLECTIC LOCAL will return to the Gasworks

Launched in 2022 by the Hamilton Music Collective, Eclectic Local is returning...

ByJune 20, 2023
Arts

Hamilton Music Collective celebrates 15 years with a gala under the stars

The 15th anniversary gala of the Hamilton Music Collective at the Gasworks...

ByJune 10, 2023
Arts

Hamilton theatre artists win Hamilton Arts Lifetime Achievement award.

Two Hamilton theatre artists have been honoured  for more than 30 years...

ByJune 9, 2023
Arts

CELEBRATE NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT THE WESTDALE

The Westdale will celebreate National Indigenous Peoples Day,on June 21 at 7:00...

ByJune 6, 2023