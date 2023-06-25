Brott Festival receives $1.2 Million to train young musicians

The Brott Music Festival is receiving $1.2 million in funding from Heritage’s Canada Arts Training Fund, to support the National Academy Orchestra of Canada and the BrottOpera. These programs will receive funding over two years, starting in 2023, to provide international standards of training through performance and non-performance-based seminars, masterclasses and pedagogical experiences, It will equip highly talented emerging professional artists with both the creative and practical aspects of a successful musical career and give them the opportunity to work in the artistic fields in which they have trained.

In making the announcement Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage said in a release, “The Brott Music Festival is a striking example of how the Canada Arts Training Fund supports arts training in Canada. By encouraging artistic excellence and offering young musicians the opportunity to develop their skills, it is also an opportunity to showcase their incredible talent. Their dedication to their art and training makes us proud.”

Added Ardyth Brott, Executive Director, Brott Music Festival “The Canada Arts Training Fund through the Department of Canadian Heritage has continued to be integral to the success of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada for the past 35 years. Over 1300 musicians have graduated into performers, educators and artistic entrepreneurs around the world. “