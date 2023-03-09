Bridging engineering technologists to PEng degrees

The Queen’s Engineering Bridge, a new initiative at Queen’s, will give college engineering graduates the opportunity to get a full engineering degree in another two years.

“We’re happy to be able to increase the opportunity for Ontario’s technology students to complement their diplomas with an accredited engineering degree from Queen’s University,” says Brian Frank, the Dupont Chair in Engineering Education Research and Development at Queen’s, and a principal architect of the bridging process.

Dr. Cebert Adamson, VP of Academics at Mohawk College added. “this partnership with Queen’s University allows students wishing to advance their education to smoothly transition into a program that will provide them with academic requirements for registration as a professional engineer.”

In Ontario – as the rest of Canada – working as a professional engineer (P.Eng) requires registration with a governing provincial or territorial association. This bridging initiative, a first of its kind in southern Ontario, will allow students to begin additional studies in their final year of college, with summer courses to “bridge” them into full-time studies as engineering students at Queen’s. Students will then graduate with the accredited engineering degree required for a P.Eng designation at a total additional time commitment of two years.

