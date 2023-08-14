Tuesday , 15 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Opinion Brian Henley, Beloved Hamilton historian passes
Opinion

Brian Henley, Beloved Hamilton historian passes

August 14, 20231 Mins read133 Views

Brian Henley the former librarian who worked in Hamilton’s Special Collections Department for many years has died. His family made the announcement today on social media. Right up until his passing early today, Brian Henley continued to share pictures and comments from his bed at Emmanuel House where he spent his final days. Brian’s research and lively writing made him popular with media. He authored a local history column for the Hamilton Spectator for many years and appeared in a local history series on CHCH with Fred Anderton. His encyclopedic knowledge of local history made him a household name for decades. He authored many books on local history, always generously illustrated and most important– accessible to the broader public. This writer got to know him during the research phase of a book I wrote in 1991 on Thomas Baker McQuesten. He and his colleague Margaret Houghton provided me with assistance for which I will always be grateful.

One of the several books on local history authored by Brian Henley
Previous post Bill Kelly and John Best discuss the state of Broadcast Journalism on the final edition of the Bill Kelly Show on CHML

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Hamilton Cardinals stage thrilling walk-off win

August 14, 2023
News

Legal case reminiscent of Charles Dicken’s “Bleak House” is back before Hamilton Council

August 14, 2023
Opinion

Brian Henley, Beloved Hamilton historian passes

August 14, 2023
Business

Bill Kelly and John Best discuss the state of Broadcast Journalism on the final edition of the Bill Kelly Show on CHML

August 14, 2023

Related Articles

Opinion

Contrary to Trudeau’s comment, Housing IS a federal responsibility

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that “housing isn’t a primary federal responsibility”...

ByAugust 13, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: Chinks in the Ford Government’s armour in wake of Lysyk Greenbelt report

It was a rough week for Premier Doug Ford and his Minister...

ByAugust 13, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: Loss of Bill Kelly Show another nail in the coffin of local coverage

The announcement that the Bill Kelly Show has been cancelled, has triggered...

ByAugust 12, 2023
Opinion

My take: Time to take hard look at LRT claims, disappointments still coming

While cleaning out some files in my home office I came across...

ByAugust 10, 2023