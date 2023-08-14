Brian Henley, Beloved Hamilton historian passes

Brian Henley the former librarian who worked in Hamilton’s Special Collections Department for many years has died. His family made the announcement today on social media. Right up until his passing early today, Brian Henley continued to share pictures and comments from his bed at Emmanuel House where he spent his final days. Brian’s research and lively writing made him popular with media. He authored a local history column for the Hamilton Spectator for many years and appeared in a local history series on CHCH with Fred Anderton. His encyclopedic knowledge of local history made him a household name for decades. He authored many books on local history, always generously illustrated and most important– accessible to the broader public. This writer got to know him during the research phase of a book I wrote in 1991 on Thomas Baker McQuesten. He and his colleague Margaret Houghton provided me with assistance for which I will always be grateful.

One of the several books on local history authored by Brian Henley