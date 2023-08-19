Monday , 21 August 2023
News

Breaking: Strike Averted: CUPE and City of Hamilton reach tentative agreement

August 19, 20231 Mins read405 Views

The City of Hamilton and CUPE Local 5167 have reached a tentative agreement following productive and collaborative negotiations. The tentative agreement is now subject to ratification by the CUPE Local 5167’s membership and approval by City Council.

A statement from the city reads:

This development of a tentative agreement marks a significant step towards reaching a deal and ensuring the continued delivery of services to our community.

There will be no labour disruption given the commitment of both parties to recommend the agreement for ratification. Details of the agreement will be made available after the ratification process is complete.

Throughout the negotiation process, both the City and CUPE Local 5167 have engaged in open and constructive discussions and reached a deal the City believes is fair to employees and taxpayers.

The City recognizes and appreciates the dedication and hard work of unionized employees, whose contributions are integral to the programs and services that Hamiltonians rely on.

CUPE Local 5167 is the City’s largest bargaining unit, with more than 3,200 members in various roles across the City.

Mayor Horwath reacted to the news, stating, “Reaching a tentative agreement is a testament to the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that guided these negotiations. Our employees play a vital role in shaping our city’s success, and this agreement reflects our commitment to supporting their contributions while maintaining our commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

Previous post Mohawk program gives kids from grade 5-12 a glimpse of automotive careers

