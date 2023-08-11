Breaking news: Bill Kelly Show cancelled by Corus Entertainment

The Bay Observer has learned that Corus Entertainment has cancelled the Bill Kelly Show in another round of cutbacks affecting the radio industry. The move also caught longtime CHML news executive Jeff Story, whose most recent posting had him managing several of the broadcaster’s stations. There is no official word about what will go into the 9-Noon time slot but unofficially the Bay Observer has learned that Alex Pearson’s program that is now heard on AM 640 Toronto will now be simulcast in Hamilton and London.

Exactly a week ago CKPC AM in Brantford went off the air in a cost-cutting move ending almost a century of broadcasting. Weeks ago, Bell Media announced the impending sale of CKOC and CHAM, both AM stations, and the shuttering of AM stations in several other markets. Bill Kelly’s final show will take place Monday.