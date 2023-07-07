Breaking: Fate of Sir John A Macdonald school up to Stephen Lecce

Its possible the debate over the eventual use of Hamilton’s Sir John A Macdonald School as a homeless shelter may get settled at Queen’s Park, not with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board.

Without much fanfare, Bill 98, Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, received Royal Assent last month. The Bill appears to transfer a lot of School Board’s discretionary powers back to the Ministry of Education.

It imposed sweeping changes in the way Board’s implement long-term plans and communicate with parents, but it also imposes major changes in the power of Boards to dispose of school properties.

The legal website Lexology has analyzed the bill and concludes the bill’s provisions include:

Providing the Minister with the authority to direct a school board to dispose of a school site or property if it is not needed to meet current or future pupil accommodation needs as determined by the regulations,

Imposing a requirement for a school board to give notice to the Minister of any planned disposition of a school site or property or to obtain the approval of the Minister for the sale, lease or other disposition,

Imposing a requirement for a school board to apply the proceeds of a sale, lease or other disposition of a school site or property for the purposes of the board, and

Empowering the Minister to require school boards to provide information and reports regarding school sites (including parts of school sites) and other property of the school board, which would be required to include the school board’s plan for the school sites or properties, the condition of the school sites or properties, and the school board’s plan for the acquisition, sale, lease or other disposition of the school sites or properties,

Restricting the circumstances in which school boards can sell, lease or otherwise dispose of a school site

Providing the Minister with the authority to make regulations prescribing the circumstances under which a sale or disposition of a school site or property may occur, including to whom the school site or property must be offered; the price or other consideration; the use of the proceeds of the sale or disposition; the purpose to which the transferee school board must use the school site or property; and the requirement for the transferee school board to return a school site or property to the transferor school board if no longer being used for the specified purpose.

Other proposed amendments to the Education Act relating to school sites and other property address the sharing of school sites, the joint construction or use of schools, prohibitions against demolition of buildings, and requirements to adhere to particular designs or plans when renovating or making additions to school buildings or premises.

Collectively, these proposed amendments would have the effect of empowering the Minister to control important aspects of the sale or disposition of school board properties, as well as the deployment of the proceeds of the sale or disposition. Some of the provisions appear to be aimed at supporting the assembly of publicly-owned land for housing purposes.

This may the reason the Ministry has repeatedly turned down requests by the Board for funding to create a community centre at the site. It appears the new bill would require the HWDSB to get approvals from Stephen Lecce to demolish the building, the board has suggested is its plan, or to do anything else with the site. The Board has insisted the building is not suitable for occupancy due to water damage, but no cost estimate has been provided on what it would take to get the building functioning again.