Breaking: Affordable Housing Consortium says HATS tiny shelter proposal could upset their applecart

In the latest wrinkle in what is become a polarizing political issue, the consortium that is trying to place affordable housing on the former Jamesville City Housing site has asked that the tiny shelter proposal for adjacent Strachan Street be paused for more consultation.

In a letter addressed to council Thursday, the Jamesville Redevelopment Partnership wrote, “without notice, we were indirectly informed that City Council is planning to vote on establishing a sanctioned encampment adjacent to our site. We have not been granted the opportunity of a consultation with any member of the City, in order for us to understand the parameters of the HATS project and any implications this will have on the CN appeal and any other impacts on the Jamesville Redevelopment.” The redevelopment proposed to construct 166 affordable housing units in partnership with Indwell and Community Housing Hamilton as well as 287 market-priced units on the abandoned public housing site.. CN rail, who’s switching yard is nearby has appealed the development as conflicting with their use of their property. The project has been tied up for several years as a result and is expected to be decided by the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Tracing the history of the redevelopment project leading up to the current proposal, the consortium noted, “this (proposal) was achieved through extensive consultation with the city of Hamilton and the Jamesville community to ensure that an opportunity was given for residents, local business and stakeholders to voice their concerns and provide feedback.”

The action by the development consortium comes on the heels of Strachan Street residents complaining that they had no advance notice of the plan. Even HATS said they were not aware the Strachan site had been selected as did the Ward Councillor Cameron Kroetsch. In response to questioning by Kathy Renwald the city said the site was selected in line with criteria that had been discussed with HATS for a tiny shelter encampment.

Council is set to ratify the plan to install the shelters Friday in what is now promising to be a highly watched meeting.