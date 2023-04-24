Break-in Captured on video

Hamilton Police have released a video image of a suspect in an April 2 break-in.

On Sunday, April 2, at approximately 11:00p.m., an unknown male suspect broke into a commercial property in the area of Concession Street and Upper Sherman Avenue. The suspect left the area on foot travelling eastbound on Concession Street past Upper Sherman Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Male, White, average build, wearing a black jacket, a black t-shirt with a large logo on the front, light colored pants, dark shoes, shorter hair that is possibly graying.

Investigators are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for this Break & Enter. Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Boris Iveljic at (905) 540-6327 or Staff Sergeant Shane Groombridge at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com