Brazen daylight shooting in central Hamilton

Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds as Hamilton Police try to find out who was involved.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m. today, Hamilton Police were called to the area of Sanford Avenue North and King Street East for a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival police confirmed that a shooting incident took place and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to hospital and remain in stable condition.

Further information will be released when information becomes available.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident at this time.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to review their security surveillance cameras between the hours of 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police. Detectives are also asking if anyone was driving in the area and have dash camera footage that would be suitable for review to contact investigators.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation please are asked to contact Detective David Brewster in Investigative Services Division at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com