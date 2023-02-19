Sunday , 19 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Brazen daylight armed home invasion in Winona
News

Brazen daylight armed home invasion in Winona

February 19, 20231 Mins read215 Views

Hamilton Police are investigating a home invasion involving firearms in the Winona area.

On Friday, at approximately 1:00p.m., masked gunmen forced their way into a residence in the area of Winona Road and North Service Road in Hamilton. The suspects fled the area in a black Dodge Ram.  The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 – Male, dark complexion, approximately 6’2 – skinny build, grey tracksuit, black ski mask, carrying a black handgun.

Suspect 2 – Male, dark complexion, approximately 6-6’2 skinny build, all black clothing, black ski mask, carrying a black handgun

Suspect 3 – Male, dark complexion, approximately 5’10-5’11 well built, blue jeans, black sweater, black ski mask.

A fourth suspect was heard in the residence but no description was obtained. It is believed a fifth suspect was waiting in the vehicle.

The Hamilton Police Service  is seeking the assistance from the public in identifying individuals involved in this incident. Anyone with any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Andrew Poustie by calling 905-546-2920 or Division Two Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Accused of murder in death of 90-year-old grandmother

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Four named to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

February 19, 2023
News

Man fatally gunned down in Milton, police arrest suspects

February 19, 2023
News

Convenience store staff roughed up in armed robbery

February 19, 2023
News

Brazen daylight armed home invasion in Winona

February 19, 2023

Related Articles

News

Four named to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

Four Burlington sports figures will be inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall...

By February 19, 2023
News

Man fatally gunned down in Milton, police arrest suspects

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting...

By February 19, 2023
News

Convenience store staff roughed up in armed robbery

Saturday evening, shortly after 10:30 pm, two armed male suspects marched into...

By February 19, 2023
News

Accused of murder in death of 90-year-old grandmother

A  34-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the...

By February 19, 2023