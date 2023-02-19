Brazen daylight armed home invasion in Winona

Hamilton Police are investigating a home invasion involving firearms in the Winona area.

On Friday, at approximately 1:00p.m., masked gunmen forced their way into a residence in the area of Winona Road and North Service Road in Hamilton. The suspects fled the area in a black Dodge Ram. The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 – Male, dark complexion, approximately 6’2 – skinny build, grey tracksuit, black ski mask, carrying a black handgun.

Suspect 2 – Male, dark complexion, approximately 6-6’2 skinny build, all black clothing, black ski mask, carrying a black handgun

Suspect 3 – Male, dark complexion, approximately 5’10-5’11 well built, blue jeans, black sweater, black ski mask.

A fourth suspect was heard in the residence but no description was obtained. It is believed a fifth suspect was waiting in the vehicle.

The Hamilton Police Service is seeking the assistance from the public in identifying individuals involved in this incident. Anyone with any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Andrew Poustie by calling 905-546-2920 or Division Two Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com