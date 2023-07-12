Brazen car theft suspects rammed police cruisers, pointed gun at Hamilton Police

A Hamilton Police takedown of a car theft ring proved dangerous as Police cruises were rammed twice and a gun pointed at an officer.

In the end police laid multiple charges on five individuals, three of whom were out on probation. Who police believe were responsible for several vehicle thefts in the Greater Hamilton Area. The investigation identified a central stolen vehicle connected to numerous auto thefts across multiple jurisdictions.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, a vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Paris Ontario and was later located near Limeridge Mall in Hamilton. When Hamilton Police officers approached the stolen auto the vehicle proceeded to strike a marked police cruiser before fleeing from police. A short time later the vehicle was located abandoned in another part of Hamilton.

During the course of this investigation, our detectives were faced with challenging circumstances. In the City’s East End r detectives located a stolen vehicle and one of the suspects continued to ram police vehicles and pointed a firearm at police. The firearm was later deemed to be a replica firearm not capable of discharging ammunition however appeared authentic. Detectives were able to safety arrest the occupants of this stolen vehicle and no one was injured.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, Cody Atkinson, a 22-year-old male from Hamilton, was arrested and is charged with auto theft as well as probation violations. Jordan ENTWISTLE (26-year-old male from Hamilton) is charged with theft, pointing a firearm and multiple probation violations.

Also facing charges are 22-year-old Devan HILL (22-year-old-male from Hamilton) who was also on probation, Lorraine LEWIS (23-year-old female from Hamilton) and Reed VANRY (26-year-old male from Hamilton).

The investigation remains on-going and more charges are expected.

