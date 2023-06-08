Thursday , 8 June 2023
Brantford company fined $75,000  in kitty litter dust-up

June 8, 20231 Mins read60 Views

A Brantford manufacturer of cat litter– Normerica Inc. was convicted of 1 violation under the Environmental Protection Act, fined $75,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $18,750, and given 1 year to pay. The company was fined for failure to report the spill of a cat litter odorant product in 2019.

As part of the manufacturing process, Normerica adds a scent product called Clean Burst to a portion of its cat litter. On August 14, 2019, a member of the community reported an odour to the ministry. The odour was described as bearing a “cleaning product scent” that caused irritation of the eyes and throat while in the plant’s vicinity. On August 15, 2019, ministry staff contacted Normerica’s Plant Manager advising of the odour complaint. In response, the Plant Manager informed the ministry that the plant “did not run anything scent-wise” the day prior.

On September 11, 2019, a neighbouring business reported a foamy substance with a soap-like odour emerging from a sewer drain on their property.

That same day, ministry staff attended and determined that the odour associated with the soap-like foam was the same as that from the odour complaint reported in August 2019. Foam was also observed in a catch basin and in a ditch on Normerica’s property.

The spill was allegedly caused by a drum of Clean Burst being punctured on a loading dock.

A search of ministry records confirmed that no spill was reported from Normerica’s plant between August 10, 2019, and September 10, 2019 and the charges were filed against the company

