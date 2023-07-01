Brantford Celebrating return of early morning VIA service

You know they are committed train riders when they refer to the train by its number–in this case VIA Train 82, an early morning train that would get Brantford-based commuters into Toronto by 9am. Train 83 would bring them back in the early evening. But during COVID, both trains were cancelled, and with COVID hopefully a thing of the past, Brantford Commuters wanted number 82 back again, and to underline their frustration they staged a protest outside the Brantford VIA station last week.

It looks like the protest paid off because Mario Peloquin, the president and CEO of VIA, announced June 29 that the train will be coming back in the fall.

“Our voices were finally heard and our persistence paid off,” Brantford-Brant MP Larry Brock said in a media release. “Thank you to the residents and commuters who stood with us to fight for the return of Train 82.

The news comes on the heels of an announcement by GO Transit that the two-year experiment with Toronto-London GO service is coming to an end. The train took four hours to complete the journey via Kitchener and Stratford, and never caught on with the public.