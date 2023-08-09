Born in Japanese internment camp, Merl Wakabayashi excelled in sports and  life

In Chatham, Ontario in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s the name Wakabayashi was synonymous with excellence in hockey and baseball. It wasn’t just Mel Wakabayashi, who died at age 80, and whose obituary was featured in Wednesday’s Globe and Mail, but the entire Wakabayashi family of athletes. Two of Mel’s siblings, older bother Don, and younger brother Herb, like himself, played for the Chatham Junior Maroons Hockey team. A sister, Keiko, was also an outstanding athlete. Mel also was an outstanding baseball player, At age 13 he played shortstop for the Chatham Bantam All-stars, a championship team that also had an outfielder named Fergie Jenkins. Don also played baseball in local leagues.

Mel Wakabayashi was the son of Japanese-born parents who lived in Vancouver, British Columbia. During World War II, his parents were placed in a Japanese-Canadian internment camp at Slocan City, British Columbia, where Mel was born in 1943. Along with thousands of other Japanese-Canadian families, the Wakabayashi family was moved to a second internment camp in Northern Ontario shortly after Mel was born. In 1950, the family moved to Chatham, Ontario, where Mel grew up with his seven siblings. Sports was a big part of life in the camps and the Wakabayashi siblings all got their first taste of hockey and baseball.

Despite his 5-foot-6 stature, Mel was a standout Junior Hockey player, becoming captain with the Chatham Maroons, where bother Herbie also played. He was scouted by a coach of the University of Michigan and was recruited to the Wolverines on a hockey scholarship. He led the team to the NCAA championship in 1964, scoring two goals in the final game to beat the University of Denver 6-3. After college, Mel played a few games in the Detroit Red Wings farm system and in 1967 was invited to go to Japan to coach in the Japan Hockey League. It was a difficult transition for Mel because initially, he spoke no Japanese. He spent 12 years as a playing coach in Japan and coached the Japanese National team in the Olympics in 1980.

After his playing career he returned to Canada where he worked as a hotel executive. Mel Wakabayashi was inducted into the University of Michigan’s wall of honour. He was named as one of the 50th greatest players in NCAA hockey in 2022. He was inducted twice into the Chatham Sports Hall of Fame—once for hockey and once for baseball.