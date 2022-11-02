Bob Bratina thanks supporters, looks to immediate future for new council

Former Mayor Bob Bratina has issued a statement of thanks to residents of Hamilton in which he provides some final thoughts on the October 24 election result, and the possible implications going forward. His message reads:

To those of you who volunteered, donated, and otherwise supported my campaign for mayor, from the bottom of our hearts my wife and I thank you. It’s difficult to put in to words the feelings we have for you beyond the obvious thanks and gratitude for the role you played in what was a challenging time.

In many ways we feel we let you down by not overcoming the obstacles that impeded our ability to reach enough voters with the message that had motivated your endorsement.

Over my years of public service we established a record of achievement I hope you can take some pride in as supporters. Among those achievements are the West Harbour GO Station, Tim Hortons Field, the completion of the Randle Reef project, the agreement on area rating, the make- over of Gore Park, the MacNab (Frank Cooke) Bus Terminal, the Maple Leaf Food Plant, the Lead Pipe removal program, the Beasley Community Centre, David Braley Medical Centre downtown and the BEAM research facility at MIP ( bioengineering and advanced manufacturing research Centre, labour peace among our unionized employees and walking picket lines with locked-out steelworkers among many other important city- building efforts.

My approach to spending is always to live within your means. As Mayor over four years I saved about 25 per cent of my office budget…more than $1 million dollars, and our tax increase during that period averaged only 1.3 per cent.

In my recent campaign I warned of special interests wishing to impose their agendas on Hamiltonians, and unfortunately it took only a few days after the election to see some of this emerge. There is much more to come which will not only inconvenience but actually endanger residents. Voters heard little of this over the past 4 months of media coverage.

I hope you can take some consolation in having supported a candidate with measurable long- lasting achievements for the city we love. Sadly the immediate future seems somewhat precarious, but my efforts on behalf of Hamilton and Hamiltonians will never end.