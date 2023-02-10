Friday , 10 February 2023
Board of Health: should citizens be voting members? Discussion on Bill Kelly Show

It was a raucous week at Hamilton City Council with a budget meeting disrupted by anti-police protestors. The meeting had to be adjourned and the public gallery cleared. Then there was an incident later in the week when Councillor Cameron Kroetsch was ejected from a meeting for remarks that implied a fellow councillor was engaging in racist dog-whistling. There was also a spirited discussion about the city’s hiring policy that requires new employees to be vaccinated against COVID but excuses existing employees who refused to get the shots. Finally, there was a lengthy discussion about whether the composition of the Board of Health should be changed to allow more diverse views. John Best discussed the issue on the Bill Kelly Show with Bill.

