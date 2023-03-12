Blue Jays will offer access to patios and restaurants in the outfield for $20.

The fan experience at Rogers Centre will undergo a big change when the Blue Jays open their 2023 season next month. The first phase of their Rogers’ $300 million renovation plan – addressing the upper-level seating, outfield walls and bullpen areas –is scheduled to be completed by Opening Day.

When baseball fans arrive they will notice four new additions to the Rogers Centre known as “outfield neighbourhoods,” with two located on the 500 level and the other two on the 100 level surrounded by the redesigned centre field seating area. The area will feature food and drink.

Last week the Jays announced that fans can visit these areas for a $20 admission fee. There will be no assigned seating but there will be restaurant seating and stand-up bars where fans can enjoy refreshments while watching the game from the outfield.

500-level neighbourhoods will include a new gathering spot called the Park Social in left field, In right field, will be the Corona Rooftop Patio, bringing baseball and patio dining together.

100-level neighbourhoods will feature a pair of new bars, with The Stop behind centre field and The Catch in the right field corner. Both will provide different drink and food options.

The Blue Jays also announced that capacity at the Rogers Centre is reducing by approximately seven per cent, dropping from 44,750 seats to around 41,500. All 500-level seating will be replaced with wider and more comfortable chairs by next season, with the 100-level seating remaining unchanged.