Blindsided North Enders question city plan for Tiny Homes

Shocked, dismayed, betrayed, that’s how some resident’s of Hamilton’s North End are reacting to a city proposal to put 25 Tiny Homes on a parking lot on Strachan Street. Tiny Homes are an alternative to tent living for the homeless.

“We get more notice for a movie shoot, than we did for this,” Kelly Cornell said in an interview with the Bay Observer.

Cornell lives just across the street from the proposed Tiny Homes site. The 25 homes, the size of a garden shed would be located on the short block of Strachan that runs between James Street and Hughson Street.

About 25 residents called an impromptu meeting on Hughson Street on Sunday afternoon to share the scant information available.

They were feeling as Kelly Bert Dion Oucharek described it “railroaded.”

The proposal to locate the Tiny Homes on the Strachan Street site was released this past Wednesday as part of new protocol to deal with encampments. It will be discussed at the General Issues Committee (GIC) Monday.

The proposed Strachan Street location which has been recommended by city staff caught more than North End residents off guard.

Ward 2 Councillor Cameron Kroetsch responded in a Facebook post that he heard about the proposal on Wednesday, the same time the city issued a news release with encampment details.

More importantly the people behind the Tiny Homes project Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters (HATS) first heard about it the same day.

In an email to Bay Observer HATS Chair Dan Bednis appeared to distance HATS from the city’s choice of a location.

“I thought it very important to clarify that the selection of the proposed site was undertaken solely by the city staff through their application of their internally-developed site-selection criteria.”

The Strachan street location has never been on HATS list of preferred sites. It is small and will be a tight squeeze for 25 homes, and it is just across the street from homes, close to schools and a recreation centre. Their other “neighbour” to the east will be CN rail. The main line runs right beside the parking lot. There is no reason to think that CN will not oppose the location, as they have done with the Jamesville housing project, putting that development in limbo.

HATS has always preferred larger sites, that don’t interface so closely with neighbourhoods.

“It’s just been in the last week that we were informed by the City that the Strachan property would be the location that ‘would be offered” said Tom Cooper So we’re playing a bit of catch-up. The three plots of land we suggested to the city were Cathedral Park by Dundurn, Tiffany-Barton and the former Dominion Glass property on Barton/Gage.

There are about 30 tents clustered along Strachan Street now, in an area the city calls a linear park. It was just in late 2022 that a multimillion dollar city initiative was completed that saw the installation of a multi-use path, road and sewer reconstruction and landscape enhancements.

The area is bordered by many young families.

“The little kids were just starting to use the park when the tents arrived. Now we avoid it because of the needles, sex acts, and human excrement,” said Kelly Cornell who lives directly across the street from where 25 Tiny Homes would be built as part of a two year pilot project.

View of site across the street from Strachan Street homes

At the Sunday afternoon neighbourhood meeting Evelio Martinez was not shy to express a feeling that may be deeply rooted in the North End, an area where many immigrants came to settle.

“I came here from Cuba for a better life for my family, I worked hard, I worry for the children, for the kids walking to school. And now I’ve had thousands of dollars of tools stolen from my truck.”

Kelly Oucharek grew up in the North End.

“I grew up poor, I am sympathetic, but now I can’t send my kids outside to play because of the encampments and there has been no engagement on this proposal.”

Bay Observer sent questions to the city three days ago about the recommendation of Strachan Street as a location for the Tiny Homes.

Specifically-that location is zoned as Open Space. That zoning does not allow the building of housing. According to the city’s website a change in zoning normally takes four to six month in a case that is uncomplicated. We have asked if the zoning change would be “rushed through” and have received no response from the city.

It is notable that in previous attempts by HATS to find a location for Tiny Homes the city was cold to nearly hostile to the idea. As reported in the Bay Observer, in a committee meeting where HATS asked for the vacant Sr. John A. Macdonald site to be considered the message from the city was-

The building of the tiny homes would be “treated like any other development.”

That means building permits and site plan approval could be part of the process.

It’s unknown how councillors will react to the new encampment protocol put forward Monday. But this council has pledged to be open and transparent.

By the time the news broke about the selection of Strachan as a Tiny Homes site, the public had less than 24 hours to register to speak for or against the proposal at council.

That’s if they even knew about it.

Kathy Renwald lives in the North End about 7 blocks from the proposed site.