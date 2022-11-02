Black Zeus: Self Portrait Live Comedy Special November 19 in Hamilton

Toronto based comedian Black Zeus will present his first comedy special taping entitled Black Zeus: Self Portrait on November 19 in Hamilton. Black Zeus: Self Portrait will feature his astonishing life story in a highly anticipated special showcasing the best jokes from his 11 year career.

Black Zeus, AKA Mike Demissie, was born in Greece to Ethiopian parents and raised in Hamilton and London, Ontario. Black Zeus is a remarkable comedian who has crafted a blend of his worldly life experiences and absurd personality to create unforgettable stage performances. Black Zeus: Self Portrait is packed with personal peaks and crowd favourites from his storied career that will then be available as a digital release in 2023.

Black Zeus is an Adam Sandler approved comedian who has appeared at Just For Laughs Toronto, the legendary Nubian Show at Yuk Yuks, and on SiriusXM. He headlines at Canada’s most recognised and respected stages on the regular, and hosts Black Zeus The Podcast, covering current events and his comedy journey each week.

Tickets $25 at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/426731424177



Saturday, November 19 at 8pm

The Zoetic Theatre

526 Concession Street in Hamilton

Tickets $25 at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/428212353677

www.akablackzeus.com