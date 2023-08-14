Bill Kelly and John Best discuss the state of Broadcast Journalism on the final edition of the Bill Kelly Show on CHML

As first reported by the Bay Observer Friday, Monday marked the final episode of the Bill Kelly Show as Corus Entertainment announced another round of cuts in its radio division. The program will be replaced by the Alex Pearson Show which will originate at AM 640 Toronto and will be broadcast on CHML and CFPL London. Bill Kelly had hosted the show for 17 years and for many, it was required listening in Hamilton, although the program had to lose its local focus when it was repurposed for simulcast on CFPL London two years ago. Also caught in the Corus reorganization was longtime CHML New Director Jeff Storey, who in more recent years was managing several Corus stations.

As Bill Kelly hosted his farewell episode of the show he invited Bay Observer Publisher John Best to be his final guest