Big financial boost for Cootes to Escarpment Eco Park

The Cootes to Escarpment Eco Park system got a major boost this week as part of $8 million in funding announcements made by Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced to protect and enhance three critical natural spaces in Ontario. These include:

Locally, more than $3.5 million will go to the Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark System. The developing greenspace stretches from the Western edge of Lake Ontario to the Niagara Escarpment. The pilot project, under the Parks Canada National Program for Ecological Corridors, will support the Royal Botanical Gardens of Burlington and Hamilton, Ontario and their partners to protect 2,200 hectares of land, to connect wildlife across a very urbanized landscape.

Nancy Rowland, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Botanical Gardens, noted This support will help us advance the management of ecological corridors that are vital for the survival of hundreds of plant and animal species, many of which are endangered.”

The other projects receiving funding include: