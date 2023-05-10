Big decisions ahead and potentially expensive ones on Hamilton growth

The City of Hamilton will be looking for public feedback on the need to plan for growth for the next 30 years. Over the next 25-30 years, the population of Hamilton is expected to grow significantly, from 584,000 in 2021 to at least 820,000 by 2051.

After an intense public campaign opposing any boundary extension, Council had earlier adopted a growth plan that called for no expansion of the urban boundary. That ruling overrode a staff recommendation that there be a limited expansion of the boundary. In making that recommendation staff indicated the proposal was going to be difficult to achieve. But in November the province stepped in and not only restored the expansion proposed by city staff, but went further and designated a total of 2,200 hectares for possible expansion. That included the full restoration for expansion of lands in the Elfrida area which had long been seen as the last area for significant residential expansion in Hamilton. The province also added parcels in the Twenty Road area and in White Church Road.

Areas of Urban expansion (shaded)

Now it is up to the city to decide how that growth should proceed. That will include deciding:

Types of housing and what mix—singles, semis, towns apartments

How to service these properties

What these new communities will look like

Servicing will be an interesting debate given last years staff presentation to council about the precarious state of the city’s water and wastewater system, and the need to invest up to $1 Billion in upgrades over roughly the same period as is contained in the city’s growth plan. Development charges will be used to provide servicing to the new developments, but the $1 Billion is needed in the old city where there will not be development fees to offset costs of the needed upgrades. Still as staff noted, the upgrades will need to be undertaken to avoid having the Environment Ministry start to limit or block growth plans based on the inadequacy of the water and wastewater system.

The city has scheduled a LIVE Virtual Information Meeting about the upcoming Secondary Planning for Urban Expansion Areas and the proposed Policy Framework and Guidelines. The project team will provide an overview presentation and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A webinar will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, from 7 to 8:30 pm.

To Register: https://engage.hamilton.ca/growinghamilton