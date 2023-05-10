Thursday , 11 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Big decisions ahead and potentially expensive ones on Hamilton growth
News

Big decisions ahead and potentially expensive ones on Hamilton growth

Public information session scheduled for May 15th

May 10, 20231 Mins read192 Views

The City of Hamilton will be looking for public feedback on the need to plan for growth for the next 30 years. Over the next 25-30 years, the population of Hamilton is expected to grow significantly, from 584,000 in 2021 to at least 820,000 by 2051.

After an intense public campaign opposing any boundary extension, Council had earlier adopted a growth plan that called for no expansion of the urban boundary. That ruling overrode a staff recommendation that there be a limited expansion of the boundary. In making that recommendation staff indicated the proposal was going to be difficult to achieve. But in November the province stepped in and not only restored the expansion proposed by city staff, but went further and designated a total of 2,200 hectares for possible expansion. That included the full restoration for expansion of lands in the Elfrida area which had long been seen as the last area for significant residential expansion in Hamilton. The province also added parcels in the Twenty Road area and in White Church Road.

Areas of Urban expansion (shaded)

Now it is up to the city to decide how that growth should proceed. That will include deciding:

  • Types of housing and what mix—singles, semis, towns apartments
  • How to service these properties
  • What these new communities will look like

Servicing will be an interesting debate given last years staff presentation to council about the precarious state of the city’s water and wastewater system, and the need to invest up to $1 Billion in upgrades over roughly the same period as is contained in the city’s growth plan. Development charges will be used to provide servicing to the new developments, but the $1 Billion is needed in the old city where there will not be development fees to offset costs of the needed upgrades. Still as staff noted, the upgrades will need to be undertaken to avoid having the Environment Ministry start to limit or block growth plans based on the inadequacy of the water and wastewater system.

The city has scheduled a LIVE Virtual Information Meeting about the upcoming Secondary Planning for Urban Expansion Areas and the proposed Policy Framework and Guidelines. The project team will provide an overview presentation and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A webinar will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, from  7 to 8:30 pm.

To Register:  https://engage.hamilton.ca/growinghamilton

Previous post My take: Ban the sports gambling sites' use of sports stars as spokespeople

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Big decisions ahead and potentially expensive ones on Hamilton growth

May 10, 2023
Lifestyle

My take: Ban the sports gambling sites’ use of sports stars as spokespeople

May 10, 2023
Business

Mohawk College-based network offering training in the skills of the future

May 10, 2023
News

Man cuffed in daylight shooting incident in in central Hamilton

May 10, 2023

Related Articles

News

Man cuffed in daylight shooting incident in in central Hamilton

Hamilton Police made quick work in arresting a suspect in a daylight...

By May 10, 2023
News

Hamilton Conservation properties earn protected land status

Three of the Hamilton Conservation Authority’s properties totaling 2,239 hectares have qualified...

By May 10, 2023
News

Jury Rules against Trump in sex charge, awards E Jean Carroll $5 Million

A Manhattan jury did not substantiate E. Jean Carrol’s accusation that Donald...

By May 9, 2023
News

Burlington Volunteers are recognized

This week Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington recognized Burlington’s volunteers...

By May 9, 2023