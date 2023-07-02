Beverly Kingdon honoured for work in saving trumpeter swans

On Canada day Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward presented Beverly Kingdon with the 2023 Key to the City at yesterday’s Canada Day celebrations. In the citation the mayor noted, “Beverly was a driving force behind the Trumpeter Swan Restoration Group. Their successful efforts to restore the population of Trumpeter Swans in Ontario (specifically in LaSalle Park) will ensure that Burlington’s Official Bird has a safe haven for many generations to come. We’ll have more information about Beverly and her decades of work as a citizen scientist posted on our website soon. Thanks also to all the previous Key to the City recipients who joined us to be recognized:. Emma Maltais, Jean Longfield, Lisa Lunski and Ian Elliot.”

Beverly Kingdon (centre) with previous Key to the City recipients L-r Jean Longfield, Lisa Lunski,Mayor Meed Ward. Emma Maltais and Ian Elliot