Better GO Rail service on horizon

It looks like Improved GO train service to West Harbour, Stoney Creek and beyond is finally becoming a reality. Metrolinx has announced a construction schedule for the construction of a critical 500-plus metre stretch of track east of the West Harbour GO station that will allow more trains to serve not only the West Harbour station, but now allow frequent service to the Centennial Station in Stoney Creek and eventually Niagara.

In a release Metrolinx says the ultimate goal is to have 10,000 trains trips per week along that stretch. The construction is currently underway and Metrolinx says it should be complete in the next year. When complete the release says passengers won’t need a train schedule any more because the next train will be coming within minutes, effectively converting the system from a commuter service into an all-day rapid system.

Construction on the bypass is underway and should be complete in early 2024

All-day frequent GO service to the West Harbour has been promised for at least a dozen years but progress was impeded by the lack of track capacity on the rail lines which are owned by CN rail. The biggest bottleneck was the Bayview Junction in Aldershot where two CN lines, VIA, GO and the TH and B all converge. Between passenger and freight service it is one of the busiest railway junctions in Canada. Metrolinx has spent most of the past decade building a dedicated line connecting the junction to the West Harbour station.