Beloved host of Tiny Talent Time, Bill Lawrence passes at 91

Bill Lawrence, who for more than 35 years hosted the popular kids show, Tiny Talent Time on CHCH has died at age 91. Lawrence, a versatile broadcaster performed a multitude of hosting roles over a lengthy broadcasting career. Lawrence’s passing marks the end of a long line of broadcasters who were with CHCH during its early years under the leadership of Ken Soble. Bill’s longtime friend Don Pilcher attended Ryerson with Bill, and recalls him as the star of the class. “He was voicing commercials for local radio stations while he was still in school,” recalls Pilcher. Bill graduated in 1954 and immediately his father drew his attention to an ad looking for people to work at CHCH TV which was just opening in Hamilton. Initially Bill started out on the technical side, but as Pilcher recalls, “they soon recognized his talent as an on-air personality.”

“I liked to call Bill a Canadian Content machine,” said Pilcher, he could do anything they asked of him. Before Tiny Talent Time, Bill produced and hosted a children’s puppet show-Albert J. Steed. He is also remembered as “The Mask”—a kind of superhero in mask and costume—who would be seen getting in and out of an airplane or a boat—as he hosted old movies. At that time Soble was shooting a rodeo show at his farm in Dundas and Bill, as “The Mask” was placed on a pregnant mare, the first time he had been aboard a horse. Unfortunately, the horse decided to walk through a quickly parting studio audience and wandered off into a field, as Bill’s horsemanship was non-existent. He also was a weatherman at CHCH.

At least two generations of Hamilton kids and parents shared memories over the years of their appearances on Tiny Talent Time, the kids amateur variety show which ran from 1957 to 1992 and was hosted by Lawrence and produced by Steve Dunn. Among the budding talent showcased was a young Sheila Copps, and an accordionist, Tom Jackson. While hosting Tiny Talent Time, Bill was also the weathercaster on CBC Toronto’s supper-hour newscast, and he announced the Ontario Lottery winning numbers with Faye Dance.

Tributes on social media from former colleagues talk about Lawrence’s unflappability and kindness. Some recall his mentorship as an instructor in Radio-TV Arts at Ryerson (Now Toronto Metropolitan University). For Don Pilcher, who Lawrence enticed to come to CHCH, their friendship lasted 70 years as they travelled together with their wives and enjoyed many house parties, including an annual New Year’s bash.

Lawrence had been in declining health for the past year. “I got a chance to say goodbye,” said Pilcher, who visited Bill on his final day at St. Peters Hospital. “I’m not sure if he knew us, his eyes were closed, but he was speaking and appeared to be voicing a script or something. He was at it right to the end.”

Bill Lawrence is survived by his wife Nancy, son Steven and daughter Tracey as well as grandchildren.