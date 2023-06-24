Bell Media asking for relief on its CTV local news obligations

Bell Media is asking the CRTC to lift local news requirements for the 35 TV stations it operates across Canada. Under the current regulations, Bell’s CTV station must spend 11 percent of revenue on local news and produce no less than 14 hours of news per week.

Bell Media paints a bleak picture of the state of Canadian broadcasting, pointing out that mostly foreign-owned streaming services’ revenue has gone from half a billion dollars in 2012 to five billion today; while Canadian conventional Television revenues have gone down by 26 percent in the same period.

The other problem with the streaming services is that are withholding hit programs from the Canadian Market that used to be available to Bell Media, so they can air them on their own streaming platforms.

The standard business model for Canadian television was to purchase US hit TV programs and use the advertising revenue generated by the programs to offset losses on Canadian programming and local news.

While the application suggests BellMedia will continue to deliver local news the application is vague on what that will look like, writing, “Our local television stations, without codified COLs, (conditions of license) will continue to cover a wide range of quality news that our viewers in markets large or small have come to expect from us.” The application hints that local newscasts will have more international and out-of-market news. “Events that occur outside a local market, whether nationally or internationally, may still be of importance to our viewers in those markets. For example, relevant news from a neighbouring community could be excluded from a newscast in order to ensure that we remain compliant with our obligation to provide a set number of hours of locally reflective news.”

The application says the local news operations lost $40 million in the most recent year. Still, Bell media overall remained profitable, posting sales of $21 billion and net profits just shy of $3 Billion in 2022. Their financial statements do not show separate results for broadcast television as opposed to the division’s cable, streaming and pay services.

The application comes on the heels of Bell Media’s announced layoffs of 1,300 employees and the shut down or sale of several AM radio stations.