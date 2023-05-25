Battle of Stoney Creek re-enactment returns

The Re-enactment of the Battle of Stoney Creek returns to Battlefield House Museum & Park National Historic Site on Saturday, June 3 from 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 4:30 pm. Admission is FREE in honour of Sara Calder, founder of Battlefield House Museum.

The Re-enactment takes place at Battlefield House Museum & Park located at 77 King St. W. in Hamilton. The event will feature reenactors from across Canada and the United States, who will be dressed in historically accurate uniforms and will use period weapons and tactics to bring the battle to life. Battle re-enactments are scheduled at 3:30 pm and 8:30 pm on Saturday and at 2:00 pm on Sunday.

In addition to the battle re-enactments, the event will also feature a variety of other activities, including a 19th century military encampment, musket and cannon demonstrations, period music and dance performances, one-of-a-kind shopping, old-fashioned games for children, fireworks, guided tours of the Battlefield House Museum and Battlefield Monument and food and refreshments will be available for sale by the Stoney Creek Kiwanis, Stoney Creek Optimists and Stoney Creek Lions Club. Dogs are not permitted on the grounds during the event.

This year features Indigenous programming including a narrated ‘Great Peace Game’ of Haudenosaunee Lacrosse on the Battlefield prior to each Battle Re-enactment on Saturday, June 3. After the game, the young men will be joined by Haudenosaunee singers and dancers who will share Gada:tro (Standing Quiver Dance), and the Smoke Dance with audience participation.

Parking and Transportation – There is no on-site parking for the event. Free parking is available at St. David’s Catholic School, 33 Cromwell Cres. Hamilton and Sir John Henry Newman Catholic School, 127 Grays Rd. Stoney Creek. A free, accessible shuttle bus will run a constant loop between the event site and the school parking lots.

Battlefield House Museum & Park National Historic Site is owned and operated by the City of Hamilton and is located at 77 King St. W. in Stoney Creek. The Georgian-style homestead is the site where the Gage family was held as the Battle of Stoney Creek raged outside. Built in 1796, Battlefield House provides visitors the opportunity to experience life in Upper Canada during the early 1800s.

The Battle of Stoney Creek took place on June 6, 1813 and was a significant moment in the War of 1812. The battle was fought between 700 British and Upper Canadian forces led by Major-General John Vincent, and a larger American force of 3500 led by Brigadier General John Chandler. The British and Indigenous allies were able to mount a successful raid on the American position, stopping the American advance into Upper Canada.