Bateman community centre project is out for tender

Burlington has shortlisted four contractors to bid on the $80 Million Robert Bateman community centre project. They have exactly one month to submit bids on the project. The bid package has been posted online and provides contractors with a variety of assessments –hazardous materials, archaeological. And landscaping. The document stipulates that the community swimming pool located at the Bateman site will remain available to the public throughout construction.

The four firms who have been invited to bid on the project are:

Collaborative Structures Limited of Cambridge

Norlon Builders, London

Percon Construction Inc, Toronto

Pre-Eng Contracting Ltd. Concord

A fifth contractor was shortlisted but did not pick up a bid package.

A site meeting for the contractors has been scheduled for next Tuesday, February 28th.

The scope of the project as set out in the bid document includes:

A new front entrance, open collaborative corridors and seating connecting the front to the rear of the building.

New Central staircase and elevator

Meeting Room spaces

Refreshed gym

A 13,820 square foot branch of the Burlington Public Library

Nearly 5,000 square feet of office space for Tech Space-a Burlington Economic Development service

27,000 square feet of space fore the Halton School Board for adult programs

Brock University, satellite campus, 37,000 square feet.

The tenants will contribute $7 Million towards refurbishing the space they will occupy.

The contractor will be responsible for removing hazardous material, which includes asbestos in the main section of the building that was constructed before asbestos was banned in construction.

Some members of the public have expressed concern that the magnitude of the project was not shared with the public throughout the election year 2022, and indeed some of the city’s public communications were misleading. It wasn’t until a few weeks after the election that the city first laid out the $80 million cost estimate, even though members of council were apparently given a ballpark figure at the council meeting in December 2021. One councillor, Shawna Stolte, let slip a figure of $50 Million in a 2022 meeting and was promptly hit with an integrity commissioner investigation.