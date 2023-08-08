Baseball Served with a bundle of charm

Maybe you’re annoyed, disgruntled, anxious, Many of us are.

Take my advice and go to a Hamilton Cardinals baseball game and capture a bit of summer from a simpler time. It will soothe you.

Sometimes I like the idea of baseball more than the actual game.

Last year we went to see the Blue Jays host the Yankees during Aaron Judge’s home run record chase. All around us were bored patrons taking selfies and lumbering back and forth to the overpriced food bunkers.

The music was relentless, the enthusiasm forced, it was tedium served on a hot dog bun.

But a Hamilton Cardinals game unfolding in the slanted sunshine, before a convivial crowd, with little kids scanning the sky for foul balls, it’s a bucket of charm served up for a $12 ticket.

It’s been eons since I saw an Intercounty League Baseball Game (IBL). I actually used to cover them when I worked at CKOC Radio, and later CHCH-TV. The manager then was a man named Earl Tally and to get an interview with him reporters had to go to the Wonder Bread plant in Hamilton, where he was a manager. Tally would appear in a haze of flour, part with a few team updates and force a fresh loaf of bread on reporters and photographers before he went back to his real job.

The IBL started in 1919, sometimes thriving, sometimes just scraping by, but still alive at Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium on a golden summer night.

After buying a ticket I ambled over to the concession stand and ordered a Lagershed beer and a hotdog. Both were very good.

The main stands were full, that meant an impressive crowd of 700 or so were there to see the Cardinals play the Guelph Royals. I drifted over to the auxiliary bleachers where the overflow fans still had good sight lines. One guy was actually keeping a box score, and his pal was ringing a cowbell when the innings started. From this location you could shimmy over to the dugout which looked suspiciously like a shipping container.

In the main stands I managed to find a little piece of real estate to enjoy the crowd and the game. Kids were everywhere with their young parents. Kids in baseball uniforms, Barbie gear, and bucket hats. Many were wearing name tags which meant they would soon be lining up to run the bases between innings.

Waiting for the signal to run onto the field

PHOTO BY KATHY RENWALD

When the kids get to run the base path at a Hamilton Cardinals baseball game, hilarity follows

PHOTO BY KATHY RENWALD

At the encouragement of the exuberant Emily Thompson the Cardinals game day host, the kids spewed through a gate and on to the field for a hilarious spin around the base path. Even dads gamely trundled across home plate with bewildered babies. The natural, spontaneous fun was a delight.

When the hijinks subsided I approached two guys yakking seriously about the game just outside a door marked Managers Office.

“Where’s the mascot?” I asked the one who turned out to be Eric Spearin the Manager Partner of the Cardinals.

“Good question,” he replied with a sheepish grin.

Turns out the mascot, Bernie R. Bird is on loan from the Hamilton Tiger Cats, He must have been preparing to change garb for what would turn out to be another shaky loss by the Tabbies.

Spearin owns a logistics company in California, but lives on Hamilton Mountain. He loves baseball and is being credited with stoking excitement about a team that has had more than a few glum seasons with few fans and few wins. As a majority owner (the Carmens Group remain minority owners) he has new ideas and a deep well of enthusiasm.

“We’ve had a sell out, 1,300 fans,” Spearin says proudly referring to the game night when mascot Bernie R. Bird was hatched. Each game features special promotions, contests and giveaways.

On the field the players populating the eight IBL teams are mostly in their mid-twenties. They come from playing university ball, or may have travelled from countries such as the Dominican Republic to play. July’s Player of the month for instance was Dominican pitcher Deivy Mendez of the Welland Jackfish, who did not allow an earned run in the month. As an amateur league the players are not paid, but reimbursed for their travel and food. Playing in the IBL is a labour of love.

The Hamilton Cardinals have four more home games for the season including this Friday when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs. The games are also broadcast on Cable 14, another initiative of Spearin.

A popular photo spot at the Hamilton Cardinals game

PHOTO BY KATHY RENWALD

As I was leaving the stadium I watched two young rep league players playing catch in the shadow of the bleachers. They threw the ball with graceful motions, limbs as loose as boiled spaghetti. It was another scrapbook moment.

For more info on the Hamilton Cardinals-

https://www.iblcardinals.ca/