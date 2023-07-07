Bank robber didn’t get far: arrested within minutes of stick-up

Quick work by Hamilton Police resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man within minutes of a bank robbery in Hamilton’s east end.

Thursday, shortly before 5:00 p.m., a lone male suspect entered a bank in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North during operating hours. Once in the bank, the male walked to a teller, passing a note demanding money and stating that he had a gun. The suspect scooped up the cash and left on foot.

Hamilton Police were called to reports of the robbery and located the suspect in the area of Graham Avenue and Main Street East. After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested the male suspect.

36-year-old, Jason Tyler Bell who was out on bail has been arrested and charged with robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Mike Suffoletta 905-546-8936.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com