Friday , 7 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Bank robber didn’t get far: arrested within minutes of stick-up
News

Bank robber didn’t get far: arrested within minutes of stick-up

July 7, 20231 Mins read111 Views

Quick work by Hamilton Police resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man within minutes of a bank robbery in Hamilton’s east end.

Thursday, shortly before 5:00 p.m., a lone male suspect entered a bank in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North during operating hours. Once in the bank, the male walked to a teller, passing a note demanding money and stating that he had a gun. The suspect  scooped up the cash and left on foot.

Hamilton Police were called to reports of the robbery and located the suspect in the area of Graham Avenue and Main Street East. After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested the male suspect.

36-year-old, Jason Tyler Bell who was out on bail has been arrested and charged with robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime  are asked to contact Detective Constable Mike Suffoletta 905-546-8936.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Hamilton Police shutter two magic mushroom shops operating in plain sight

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Chedoke Dredging finally  set to begin later in July

July 7, 2023
News

Bank robber didn’t get far: arrested within minutes of stick-up

July 7, 2023
News

Hamilton Police shutter two magic mushroom shops operating in plain sight

July 7, 2023
News

59-Year-Old Man Charged with Human Trafficking by Hamilton Police

July 7, 2023

Related Articles

News

Chedoke Dredging finally  set to begin later in July

At long last the City of Hamilton is set to begin the...

ByJuly 7, 2023
News

Hamilton Police shutter two magic mushroom shops operating in plain sight

Hamilton Police Major Drugs and Gangs Unit has shut down two illegal...

ByJuly 7, 2023
News

59-Year-Old Man Charged with Human Trafficking by Hamilton Police

A Hamilton Police investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Hamilton...

ByJuly 7, 2023
News

West Harbour GO train service will be switched to buses this weekend

GO train service to West Harbour will be replaced by buses this...

ByJuly 6, 2023