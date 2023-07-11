Wednesday , 12 July 2023
Opinion

Bad news just keeps on coming for Hamilton City Council

July 11, 20231 Mins read268 Views

Hamilton Council got a couple of doses of bad news this week, starting with a report Monday by Scott Radley in the Hamilton Spectator that some councillors are worried next year’s tax hike could hit ten percent, coming on the heels of an almost six percent increase this year. Then they were confronted with a staff report that said almost no progress has been made in identifying publicly-owned land along the proposed LRT route that could be available for affordable housing. On top of that,  the city is wresting with a wastewater system that will need almost a billion dollars in upgrades to avoid the raw sewage spills that occur every time we get a heavy downpour.

Those topics were on the agenda with Bay Observer Publisher John Best and Bill Kelly on the Bill Kelly Show on 900 CHML.

