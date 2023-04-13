Halton Auto theft escalated into a violent rampage

A 26-year-old Etobicoke man is behind bars after an attempted arrest for vehicle theft by Halton Police turned dangerous. It started with the theft of a Ford F150 pickup from an Oakville residence Tuesday.

Halton Police were contacted after a victim discovered their Ford F-150 pickup missing from their driveway. Through the use of a GPS device in the vehicle, police were able to locate the vacant truck parked in a commercial lot in Etobicoke and staked it out.

The suspect eventually returned to vehicle and got into the driver’s seat. At that time HRPS officers attempted to arrest him however the suspect ignored commands made by officers. He then drove the truck into police vehicles and struck four officers. Police were finally able to stop the stolen truck through the use tire spikes and cuff the suspect. No injuries were sustained to any officers or the suspect. Two knives were located on the suspect at the time of his arrest.

Ryan Nesbitt (26) of Etobicoke was arrested and in addition to car theft faces a string of charges arising out of the attempted escape.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

