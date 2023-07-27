Friday , 28 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Astronomy: Annual Perseid Meteor Shower coming in August
Lifestyle

Astronomy: Annual Perseid Meteor Shower coming in August

July 27, 20231 Mins read293 Views

The highlight of any summer other than camping and going to the cottage is viewing the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. This year the peak night occurs on the night of August 12 into the morning of the 13th. We should see 60 to 80 meteors (commonly called shooting stars) dashing through the sky at 59 km/second, lighting up the night. This is peak night but the entire shower runs from July 14 to September 1. There could also be a possibility of enhanced activity on the night of Aug 13 from 9 pm to 10:45 pm eastern.

What we are seeing is earth plowing through the dusty debris of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, a 26 km or 16 mi wide mountain of ice, dust and gravel that last appeared in 1992 in its 133-year orbit around the sun. It will return in the year 2125.

In his 1972 song “Rocky Mountain High”, American singer-songwriter John Denver refers to his experience watching the Perseid meteor shower during a family camping trip in the mountains near Aspen, Colorado, with the chorus lyric,

“I’ve seen it rainin’ fire in the sky.”

“The shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby”.

The 8% waning crescent moon will rise around 3 am and will not interfere with viewing the faint meteors.

Clear skies,

Gary Boyle

The Backyard Astronomer3

Known as “The Backyard Astronomer”, Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. He has been interviewed on more than 55 Canadian radio stations as well as television across Canada and the U.S. In recognition of his public outreach in astronomy, the International Astronomical Union has honoured him with the naming of Asteroid (22406) Garyboyle. Follow him on Twitter: @astroeducator, Facebook and his website: www.wondersofastronomy.com

Previous post Transit area rating gets bumped as subcommittee unable to achieve a summer quorum

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Wellness

Severe Heat warning issued for Hamilton and Halton for Friday

July 27, 2023
News

Ford government to audit books of GTA municipalities

July 27, 2023
Lifestyle

Astronomy: Annual Perseid Meteor Shower coming in August

July 27, 2023
News

Transit area rating gets bumped as subcommittee unable to achieve a summer quorum

July 27, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Hamilton Victory Gardens fulfilling the dream of its founders

From its modest beginnings in 2011 the Hamilton Victory Gardens have thrived...

ByJuly 24, 2023
Lifestyle

Third annual “Authors in the Park” will feature 30 writers

The third annual “Authors in the Park” will take place in Victoria...

ByJuly 22, 2023
Lifestyle

Free concert with acclaimed tango ensemble, Payadora

The Hamilton Music Collective and the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra will present a...

ByJuly 19, 2023
Lifestyle

Bring on the Sun: By Gary Boyle – The Backyard Astronomer

Our daytime star is an enormous ball of hot plasma. Like a...

ByJuly 13, 2023