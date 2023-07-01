Saturday , 1 July 2023
Assailant punched security guard at Whitehern

July 1, 2023

Hamilton Police have released a picture of a man who made an unprovoked attack on a security guard.

On Saturday, June 17, shortly before 4:30p.m. an unknown male jumped over a barrier separating Whitehern Museum and City Hall. Upon entering the property, the suspect punched the security guard. The security guard quickly retreated to the security office safely and contacted police.

As a result of the assault, the security guard was transported to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. 

The suspect in this unprovoked assault is described as;

Male/white

5’8”to 6” tall

Weighs 210 lbs to 250lbs

Approximately 40 years old

Buzz cut

Muscular build

Pronounced jawline

White T-Shirt with grey decal

Blue jeans

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Division One Staff Sergeant by calling 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Hamilton Police disarm knife-wielding man terrorizing people downtown

