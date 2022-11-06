ARTworks By Tom Beckett: LOVE your art!

They say you should start with what you know. Here are three things I know for sure:

1. I grew up in an art family

2. I bought my first painting at 16 years old

3. I’m new at this and a veteran in the art world and always eager to learn.

My grandfather was Hubert Beckett, a famed Hamilton portrait photographer who captured the images of our city and its’ people in the early days and even a rare studio photo of the infamous Evelyn Dick. From that James Street South studio, my father opened Beckett Gallery in 1966. As a young boy, my dad introduced me to art and artists. We visited studios and watched masters like Arthur Shilling, create his incredible paintings. I attended many of the gallery openings. I worked with him for fourteen years and went on for a more formal art history education at Christie’s in England before opening my own gallery. I guess it’s in my DNA.

Yes, I bought my first painting at 16. I rode my bike to the Hamilton Golf and Country Club for many years to wash dishes. It took a lot of dirty dishes, prudent saving, and a summer training with the Navy at 16 to save enough for that original oil painting of Killarney by a local Hamilton artist. Frankly, my friends were saving for motorcycles and a stereo. Although surprised by my purchase, they were also intrigued. There began my story of owning and appreciating art. And, to answer a question I’m often asked – no, I’m not an artist, but I do play music.

I’m honoured to have been invited by the Bay Observer to “talk” to you about art in this series of “art”icles and I hope you find them interesting. Over time, I will discuss various art forms and mediums, I’ll introduce you to some interesting artists, talk about local art scene, share thoughts on art as an investment, framing styles and options, originals vs. prints vs. reproductions, evaluating your collection, hanging your art and more. I’d also be pleased to hear your suggestions.

What is art?

Let’s start at the beginning. Art has been defined in many ways since the beginning of time. Sometimes defined from the perspective of the creator of the art (creative expression) and sometimes in the eyes of the beholder (a crafted piece).

That definition, creative expression of an artist, refers to original visual art including paintings, photography, sculptures from various materials, limited edition fine art prints, glass art, ceramics, drawings and the like. That’s my specialty.

Your space, like mine, may also include mass-produced canvases and pieces, posters, family treasures, artifacts you’ve collected – even a beautiful rock from the mountains or shell from the sea beautifully displayed.

It’s not about how much your art costs. Although it’s exciting to have a hand-crafted original created by an artist, it’s about surrounding yourself with pieces you love.

Your pieces, your personal collection, curated by you. That’s your art.

Arthur Shilling (1941-1986) Girl Sleeping, Oil on Masonite, 16×24

Is this art right for me?

Why did I choose that Killarney landscape at 16 years old? It captivated me. It was dynamic, powerful, and somehow drew me in. As well, I sensed the artist was serious about his craft, was up-and-coming and the value of the piece may appreciate. That would be a bonus!

The art displayed in your space should “speak” to you – bring you joy, or perhaps bring calm, invoke memories of perhaps travel and people, and inspire you. Sometimes your art can be conversation starters: when and where you found the piece and what drew you to it.

Finding the right pieces often takes some time, although as I write this, sometimes the right piece will surprise you – found when you’re not looking, taking you by completely by surprise. You’ll know as your adrenaline begins to flow. Always be open and ready to be awe-struck, or should I say art-struck!

As you develop your personal art-sense and eye, my best advice is to explore. Go to small local, “big city” and public galleries, ask questions, take a closer look at art in your friend’s house, check out art on-line. Don’t expect anyone else to appreciate a piece as much as you do. Art is very personal and we all love it for our own unique reasons.

Take the time with each piece to determine your reaction to it. The colours may draw you in, the subject may intrigue you, you may be awed by the complexity – the work the artist did to create the piece

Be curious. Learn about the art and learn about yourself. What you’re drawn to and why. The more you look and experience, the more your eye will be trained to hone in on what you love in art.

Each artist and each piece will have a unique story waiting for you to discover. Learn about the medium, techniques and perhaps what inspired the piece of art.

It may be love at first sight, but not a piece that captures you for the long term.

A piece of art that connects with you will haunt you. The day after you’ve seen it, in the weeks to come, you will think about it. Those are the pieces worth re-visiting and considering – but don’t wait too long as it may have captivated someone else! That is art that has captured your soul.

.

Or… the art may not invoke any positive emotion – time to move on- next!

Living with art

In my home I have an eclectic collection including pieces I have loved my whole life, muted traditional pieces in ornate frames, vibrant contemporary colour works, paintings, a bold Indigenous silk screen print matted and framed in black, unique pieces by a local artists, Canadian & international works, sculpture and … Ikea framed art done by a four-year old! All pieces I enjoy, and they are all living together in harmony. They make me happy. We share a history.

It’s like my gallery space that changes regularly: various artists, mediums, genres, colours and styles curated and assembled / installed in the same space – and it all works cohesively.

The strategy for pulling it all together is the art of displaying art. Play with it, move it around, create balance, consider proportion and scale to create a visually appealing space. Take that beautiful rock from your summer vacation out of the closet and put it on a pedestal and enjoy it!

Keep in mind when you arrange your art, always remember that it’s not permanent. If you’re hanging art, use good quality hanging hardware that doesn’t leave big holes in the wall and move your art around. Sometimes a total re-arrangement of the art you already own, taking it off the walls, gathering all your pieces and re-imagining it can create a welcome face-lift in your home or office.

PS – I don’t have the Killarney landscape anymore and, yes, it did increase in value and found a new home. It afforded me my next piece of art, and the next one and so on!

Tom Beckett is the owner/director of Beckett Fine Art, Est. 1966, 196 Locke Street South, Hamilton, ON., Canada www.BeckettFineArt.com 416-922-5582