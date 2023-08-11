Arrest made in July sexual offenses

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in the case of an individual who was seen committing a sexual act in Jackson Square in July , Police had released surveillance camera video of the suspect and members of the public assisted in the identification of the individual. A 34-year-old Hamilton man was charged with committing an indecent act. Additionally, the male was also linked in relation to a second, unrelated matter which occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023 and has been charged with sexual assault in that instance.

A publication ban has been imposed, and as such no further information will be made available.

