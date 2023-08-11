Saturday , 12 August 2023
News

Arrest made in July sexual offenses

August 11, 20231 Mins read152 Views

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in the case of an individual who was seen committing a sexual act in Jackson Square in July , Police had released surveillance camera video of the suspect and members of the public assisted in the identification of the individual. A 34-year-old Hamilton man was charged with committing an indecent act. Additionally, the male was also linked in relation to a second, unrelated matter which occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023 and has been charged with sexual assault in that instance.

A publication ban has been imposed, and as such no further information will be made available.

Anyone who has additional information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Jennyfer Carranza-Mejia at 905-546-3818 or Staff Sergeant Catherine Lockley at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

