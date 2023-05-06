Arrest made in fatal Barton Street crash

Hamilton Police have charged a 45-year-old man with dangerous driving causing death in connection with last week’s fatal collision that took the life of a 73-year -old. Nedal Abusalem was charged in hospital where he is being treated for a serious leg injury sustained in a collision. The Hamilton Spectator is reporting that Abusalem’s SUV was repeatedly hit by another car, that took off. Abusalem’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage pursuing the other vehicle northbound on MacNab Street where he collided with the car driven by the 73-year-old victim. A block away, police had boxed in the car that was being pursued after numerous complaints about a car being driven erratically.. The driver of that car, 63-year-old Gary Hilton was charged with dangerous and impaired driving and parole violation. The Spectator reports Hilton was on parole from two second-degree murder convictions and as a condition of his parole was barred from consuming alcohol.