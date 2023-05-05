Friday , 5 May 2023
News

Arrest made in east mountain sex assault

May 5, 20231 Mins read67 Views

Hamilton Police are thanking the public who provided tips that led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Hamilton in relation to a sexual assault that took place earlier this week on Stoney Creek Mountain.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m., a female was exiting a city bus in the area of Mud Street West and Paramount Drive when an unknown male followed her off the bus.

The suspect continued to follow the victim towards a nearby trail where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Police released an image of the suspect and received feedback from the public that enabled the identification of the suspect. He is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and possession of sexually explicit material of a person under 16 years of age.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation you are asked to contact Detective Michael Dunham of the Crimes Against Children’s Unit at 905-546-4847 or Detective Sergeant Michelle Wiley at 905-540-6375.

Confidential support is available atl the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or at www.sach.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

