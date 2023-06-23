Armed thief really likes shopping at Marshall’s

Hamilton Police are looking for a suspect who has twice robbed the Marshalls store on Barton Street East while brandishing a knife. Police have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

On Monday, June 5, shortly before 6:30 p.m., a lone male was in the Marshalls loading up with stolen goods. As he left the store he flashed a knife at the Loss Prevention officers in order make his escape.

Then, On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., the same man was back at Marshall’s and on his way out with stolen goods, the suspect again brandished a knife and this time, a Loss Prevention officer was injured in the process. The victim was medically treated and only sustained minor injuries.

During the June 5, incident the suspect was wearing a yellow hoodie with the hood up. During the June 14, incident the suspect was wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up, black t-shirt with a large white “X” on the front of it and black, gray and white shoes.

Investigators are appealing to the public for their assistance in identifying the suspect involved in these two crimes

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist police with the investigation into these armed robberies, are asked to contact Detective Constable Megan Anderson at 905-546-2921 or Detective Sergeant Candace Culp at 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com