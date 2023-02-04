Saturday , 4 February 2023
News

Armed holdup at Barton Street store

February 4, 20231 Mins read152 Views

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a commercial robbery with a firearm. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

On Thursday, February 2, 2023 shortly before 9:30 p.m., a suspect entered a business in the area Barton Street East and Sanford Avenue North. The suspect approached the lone employee and brandished a firearm while demanding money. The suspect scooped up the cash and  fled on foot eastbound on Barton Street East with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no physical injuries sustained during this robbery.

Investigators are appealing for the public’s assistance for any information about this robbery. Anyone with  any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Constable Michael Suffoletta at 905-961-8936 or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge at 905-546-2991. 

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

