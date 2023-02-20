Tuesday , 21 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Area rating for Fire service on Hamilton council’s agenda
News

Area rating for Fire service on Hamilton council’s agenda

February 20, 20231 Mins read189 Views

Hamilton staff are recommending some adjustments to the area rating system for fire services that will see a slight tax decrease for rural areas who are only served by volunteer fire. The present system allows for two rates—urban and rural; but with the rapid growth of the suburbs, some of these areas are now served by a combination of full-time and volunteer firefighters. Staff are recommending a three-tier tax structure to reflect the change in  service levels. Areas now getting full-time service would see an increase in taxes of $80 over two years. Areas served by volunteer firefighters would see an $80 drop. Residents served by the new category of composite service would see a $164 dollar drop phased in over two years. There are roughly 38,000 homes in the composite category compared to 123,000 who receive full-time service.

The staff report also says the highly-controversial issue of area rating for transit is scheduled to come back to council with a recommendation this spring. There has been a major ideological debate on this issue since amalgamation 23 years ago. Urban transit supporters claim the equalization of taxation would force service into the suburban communities, but opponents point out that eliminating area rating only redistributes taxation—it doesn’t raise any new money.

The green areas fall into the new “composite” category which provides a decrease in levy for fire
Previous post Spring garden events blooming

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Biden delivers morale boost with whirlwind visit to Ukraine

February 20, 2023
Lifestyle

Waterdown Dairy Queen operator is a super fundraiser for Mac Kids

February 20, 2023
News

Area rating for Fire service on Hamilton council’s agenda

February 20, 2023
Community NewsGardeningNews

Spring garden events blooming

February 20, 2023

Related Articles

News

Biden delivers morale boost with whirlwind visit to Ukraine

When it was announced last week that President Joe Biden was making...

By February 20, 2023
Community NewsGardeningNews

Spring garden events blooming

The signs have gone up for the Spring Tide Bulb Show at...

By February 20, 2023
News

Four named to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

Four Burlington sports figures will be inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall...

By February 19, 2023
News

Man fatally gunned down in Milton, police arrest suspects

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting...

By February 19, 2023