Area individuals receive Order of Ontario honours

Three individuals from the Hamilton area have been honoured by being named to the Order of Ontario by Lieutenant-Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell. A release from the Ontario government reads, “the Order of Ontario recognizes exceptional leaders from all walks of life and diverse fields of endeavour whose impact and lasting legacy have played an important role in building a stronger province, country and world.” The honorees are Teresa Cascioli, the former owner of Lakeport Brewery, Dave Levac, former MPP for Brantford and speaker of the Legislature and Kevin Smith former CEO od St Josephs Healthcare.

The honorees’ citations read as follows:

Teresa Cascioli is the former CEO of Hamilton’s Lakeport Brewing. Her leadership was instrumental in saving the company from bankruptcy and turning it into a true Ontario success story in a highly competitive, male-dominated competitive beer industry. She then pivoted to supporting her community through generous philanthropic endeavors.

Dave Levac was a distinguished educator, a Member of Provincial Parliament for 19 years and Ontario’s longest serving Speaker of the House. He was recognized as Brantford Citizen of the Year for being a strong advocate for children with special needs, firefighters, veterans, the CNIB, and Special Olympics Ontario.

Dr. Kevin Smith is a rare leader who understands the importance of the continuum of care, from basic research to community health, within the framework of a publicly funded health care system. He has a long and distinguished career and as the current CEO of University Health Network (UHN), Canada’s largest research hospital network, he continues to make a healthier world by transforming lives and communities through excellence in care, discovery and learning.

Appointments to the Order are made on the recommendation of an independent advisory council based on the merit of accomplishments of nominees put forward by the public. The nomination deadline is March 31 each year.