Architectural Heritage on display as Heritage Committee recognizes achievements

The Hamilton Municipal Heritage Committee has issued 26 awards under a variety of categories.

In the heritage Property Conservation category, there were five awards made, recognizing “property owners demonstrating an outstanding contribution to the conservation, restoration and preservation of Hamilton’s built heritage.”

22 Homewood 2 Ravenscliff

263 John St S 79 South St West Dundas 44 Chatham St

The Heritage property developer award “demonstrating an outstanding contribution to the conservation, restoration and preservation of Hamilton’s built heritage,” went to Indwell for their conversion of the former Royal Oaks Dairy on East Avenue North.

The Adaptive Reuse of a Heritage Property award went to four recipients—Sonic Unyon leasing as city-owned conversion on Caroline Street, Developer Tal Dehtiar for the conversion to apartments of the former Thomas Anglican Church of Main Street East. Christopher Benfey for Factory Media Resource Centre Galley & Studio at 366 Victoria Ave N, and AEON Studio Group for their property at 29 Harriet Street.

366 Victoria Ave N 29 Harriet St

The RBG received a Cultural Heritage Landscape Award for its Indigenous Plan Medicine Trail on Old Guelph Road. The award recognizes the efforts of an individual or team who has demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the conservation of Hamilton’s cultural heritage landscapes.

The Hamilton Public Library picked up an award for making heritage accessible for “demonstrating an outstanding contribution to the conservation, restoration and preservation of Hamilton’s built heritage by making an inaccessible property accessible to all citizens of Hamilton,” in its installation of barrier-free ramps and accessories at the Dundas Library Branch.

Education in Heritage awards went to local Journalists Mark McNeil and Kevin Werner. The award recognizes the efforts of local historians and educators who have played a significant role in educating people on the conservation, restoration and preservation of Hamilton’s built heritage or who have trained students in conservation, restoration and preservation best-practices. Sarah Sheehan and the Barton Street BIA also won in this category for the Woodlands Park Ghost Landscape Placemaking Project. Sheehan is also head of the Friends of St Giles group who are fighting to save the Main Street East landmark.

Art in Heritage Awards “recognizing the efforts of local artists who have played a significant role in educating people on the conservation of Hamilton’s tangible and intangible heritage.” Went to Sarah Sandham and Gordon Leverton.

Heritage Streetscape Revitalization awards, “recognizing the efforts of property owners who have demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the enhancement of Hamilton’s heritage streetscapes through conservation and revitalization, went to Green Venture for its de-pave paradise projects and the Locke Street Improvement project. Also picking up an award in this category was the 154 James Street North block.

Heritage Craftspersons were honoured in a new category, “recognizing the use of construction techniques and materials that are compatible to the building’s original architectural qualities; demonstrating a high level of craftsmanship.

In the area of Volunteer recognition, Jim Charlton was recognized for his work on the Hamilton Municipal Heritage Committee Inventory and Research Working Group, and student Artist Vivian Chang.