Tuesday , 27 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Another woman assaulted in broad daylight while using a Hamilton trail
News

Another woman assaulted in broad daylight while using a Hamilton trail

June 26, 20231 Mins read365 Views

Another female out walking on the city’s trails has been sexually assaulted. On Sunday 2023 at approx. 2:40pm, Hamilton Police responded to the area of the Bruce Trail at Wentworth Street Stairs, where a female was the victim of a sexual assault.

Hamilton Police are asking witnesses to come forward that may have been on the trail at this time and may have seen the suspect or the sexual assault.

The suspect is described as:  Male, Middle eastern, Approx. 30 years old, Approx. 5’9”, skinny build, buzz cut hair, no facial hair, red t-shirt with a black logo on the front and riding a bike.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police in this investigation, are asked to call the Division One Staff Sergeant office at 905-546-4725 or the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546-4962.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Brott Festival receives $1.2 Million to train young musicians

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Large turnout expected for town hall on encampments Tuesday

June 26, 2023
News

TTC cancels subway car order, citing lack of funding from senior governments

June 26, 2023
News

Hamilton Police confirm the death of the 45-year-old victim from the assault at J.C. Beemer Park on Thursday

June 26, 2023
News

Halton Physical Education teacher is honoured

June 26, 2023

Related Articles

News

Large turnout expected for town hall on encampments Tuesday

Preparations are underway to stage the lower city version of a Hamilton...

ByJune 26, 2023
News

TTC cancels subway car order, citing lack of funding from senior governments

In possibly a response to escalating costs the Toronto Transit Commission has...

ByJune 26, 2023
News

Hamilton Police confirm the death of the 45-year-old victim from the assault at J.C. Beemer Park on Thursday

The man who was hospitalized after an assault at J.C. Beemer Park...

ByJune 26, 2023
News

Halton Physical Education teacher is honoured

Milena Trojanovic, a teacher at Boyne Public School, has received the National...

ByJune 26, 2023