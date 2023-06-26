Another woman assaulted in broad daylight while using a Hamilton trail

Another female out walking on the city’s trails has been sexually assaulted. On Sunday 2023 at approx. 2:40pm, Hamilton Police responded to the area of the Bruce Trail at Wentworth Street Stairs, where a female was the victim of a sexual assault.

Hamilton Police are asking witnesses to come forward that may have been on the trail at this time and may have seen the suspect or the sexual assault.

The suspect is described as: Male, Middle eastern, Approx. 30 years old, Approx. 5’9”, skinny build, buzz cut hair, no facial hair, red t-shirt with a black logo on the front and riding a bike.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police in this investigation, are asked to call the Division One Staff Sergeant office at 905-546-4725 or the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546-4962.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com